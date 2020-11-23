Tanzania/Morocco: Yanga Test Morocco Hand in Tie With Namungo

TARGETING to maintain unbeaten run, Young Africans resume their Premier League duties by hosting Namungo FC at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam today (November 22, 2020).

It will be the big test for the newly unveiled Namungo Head Coach Hemedi Morocco who has replaced Hitimana Thiery who recently parted ways with the Lindi based club.

Namungo will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup hence; today's game will at least help to give them a glimpse of some of the big match's challenges when they engage in their continental level showpiece.

They won the privilege to trade in the competition after reaching into the finals of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) where they lost 2-1 to the incumbent champions Simba.

However, not much has been said by Namungo to go separate ways with the Burundian trainer Hitimana who guided them to end on fourth slot on the league table last season but, this season, in their ten games, they have already lost four, winning four and stamping two draws.

They sit 9th on the ladder with 14 points, 11 points behind their opponents in today's encounter as such, Morocco need to bring his magic to transform the direction of the team mainly ahead of the approaching CAF CC duels.

For the hosts, they want to keep their perfect run in the contest as so far, they are the only side yet to taste the bitter pill out of 18- teams splinting in the top flight league.

In their past two games, Yanga have dropped two points after being forced to a goalless draw by KMC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza before being held to a 1-1 draw by Simba in the traditional derby match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The recovery of Angolan import midfielder Carlinho Fernandes 'Carlinhos' who missed all the previous four league matches seem to be a big boost to the coach Cedric Kaze due to his brilliant footworks.

Carlinhos has become famous among many football fans in the country as he is popularly regarded as the dead ball specialist in the squad and he is also good in providing assists.

He was featured in the friendly match against African Lyon which Yanga won 3-1 at Azam Complex in the city which saw Kaze deploying five new faces promoted from the team's junior side.

Entry charges have been pegged at 15,000/- for VIP A occupants while VIP A and B spectators will pay 10,000/- and the ordinary seats will go for 5,000/- apiece. Also, those who will accommodate Royal seats will pay 50,000/-.