Zimbabwe: More Evicted White Farmers Lease Farms As Beneficiaries Give Up - Biti

23 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance co-vice president Tendai Biti says a growing number of white commercial farmers are quietly returning back to their farms and leasing the land from non-productive black beneficiaries who have failed to utilise it.

He added the development was a joke and a negation to the much-touted land reform programme.

The Zanu PF led government embarked on a controversial land reform exercise across the country at the turn of the millennium, which saw thousands of landless Zimbabweans getting land at the expense of more than 4 000 white farmers who were kicked out.

However, according to analysts, the process has been marred by lack of competence among the resettled indigenous farmers, land disputes, illegal occupation and lack of resources among the beneficiaries.

But, outspoken politician and top lawyer, Biti, said a brief study on the land reform programme showed some evicted white farmers were returning to their former farms under individual lease agreements with the new black farm beneficiaries.

"A cursory study of the land reform process shows massive and existence of leases of acquired land to former white farmers," Biti said.

"Mashonaland West and the Midlands provinces have the highest number of white lessees. That being the case, the land reform is now a joke. The creation of black land-owning rentier class whose sole function is to extract rent from land is a negation of land reform programme.

"It is a true reflection of how lost and how vacuous Zanu PF under (President) Emmerson (Mnangagwa) has become. This parasitic class of landlords must be expunged."

Biti went on to call for an urgent land audit to flush out unproductive farmers while also demanding that landowners should be issued offer letters.

"An urgent land audit is required to root out these parasites. The sitting white tenants must be given offer letters on one household, one farm principle. More importantly, the black parasitic landlords must pay and fund the US$ 3.5 billion in compensation to whites. Zanu PF is pathetic," he added.

Recently, Mnangagwa signed an agreement to pay compensation for developments made on farms the government seized from white farmers at a total cost of US$3.5 billion.

It has since emerged the government has no capacity to foot the bill and is appealing for assistance.

Harare North MP, Rusty Markham also concurred with Biti's remarks.

"A drive through Marondera, Wedza, Beatrice, Trelawney, Darwendale and Chegutu will show that (white) lessees from beneficiaries of the land reform number near 600," said Markham.

"So why are they not given offer letters, but Chinese, Belarusians and BIPPA (Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement) applicants?"

Senior government and Zanu PF officials have been accused of owning multiple farms, which they are failing to utilise despite threats by the state that they will be fished out, but nothing has been done.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.