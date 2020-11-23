Somalia: Opposition Candidates Are Holding Meeting in Mogadishu for 2nd Day

A dozen of Somali opposition presidential candidates are meeting for the second day in Mogadishu to discuss the upcoming elections.

Former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former prime minister Hassan Khaire are among the participants in attendance.

The meeting comes amid rising concerns from opposition parties over the appointment of the Elections committees allegedly included NISA members and civil servants.

The meeting comes about a week after the 12 presidential candidates penned a statement threatening to boycott the election, demanding to fix the structure of the poll body.