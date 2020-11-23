Somalia: Opposition Candidates Are Holding Meeting in Mogadishu for 2nd Day

22 November 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A dozen of Somali opposition presidential candidates are meeting for the second day in Mogadishu to discuss the upcoming elections.

Former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former prime minister Hassan Khaire are among the participants in attendance.

The meeting comes amid rising concerns from opposition parties over the appointment of the Elections committees allegedly included NISA members and civil servants.

The meeting comes about a week after the 12 presidential candidates penned a statement threatening to boycott the election, demanding to fix the structure of the poll body.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.