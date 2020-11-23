South Africa: Zondo Gets Hardcore On Zuma, Throws Every Legal Lasso, Including Urgent Approach to Constitutional Court

23 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Judge Zondo puts Jacob Zuma on notice: he will lay a criminal charge against the former President, issue a new summons and seek an urgent ConCourt order to force him to appear before the State Capture inquiry.

The chairperson of the State Capture inquiry, Judge Raymond Zondo, has instructed the commission's secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, to lay a criminal charge against former president Jacob Zuma for absconding from the hearing to which he had been summoned on Thursday last week.

His actions were an offence in terms of the Commissions Act of 1947 which criminalises the actions of a person who is summoned to appear and give evidence and who leaves before being excused.

Also, Zondo will also issue a summons for Zuma to appear again to answer the 35 witness testimonies which implicated him, and he will seek an urgent order from the Constitutional Court to compel the former head of state to appear.

Zuma and his legal team exited the Commission without permission on November 19 and claimed to have asked to be excused. But Zondo disabused this defence. "The summons to attend and remain in attendance was at the time of his departure still valid...

