South Africa: Zwelenkosi Ngidi, Who Was Thrown From His Wheelchair By Metro Cops, Was 'Assaulted' By Police Twice Before

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Two Cape Town metro police officers have been suspended after a video went viral of one of them tipping a community leader out of his wheelchair while the other looked on.

On Thursday November 19, community leader Zwelenkosi Ngidi was tipped out of his wheelchair by a metro police officer while another officer looked on. This was the third time he'd been physically assaulted by a police officer during a protest, but the first time it was caught on camera.

Ngidi, who has lived in Khayelitsha's eThembeni informal settlement for almost two years, had, on Thursday, joined about 80 people who have occupied land in Khayelitsha, demanding that the City of Cape Town provide them with basic services.

The Intlungu yaseMasetyotymbeni Movement, which represents land occupiers in Khayelitsha, said they had previously tried to engage with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, but without success.

The movement staged a protest on Thursday to demand water, proper toilets and sanitation, electricity and for the city to stop its applications for court interdicts against them.

About 30 people were arrested during the protest. Ngidi was not arrested, but as a community leader, he asked the officers why the arrests had been made. According...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

