Tanzania: Simba Spit Fire Behind Azam, Yanga

SIMBA handed Coastal Union a 7-0 blitz in Arusha to bridge gap with top riders Azam who suffered a 1-0 loss to KMC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday (November 21, 2020).

The victory awarded Simba 23 points, just two points behind leaders Azam and a point adrift of their second placed traditional rival Young Africans who play their 11th round match today against Namungo.

Azam's Premier League's helm likely to be last overnight since Yanga can claim it if they beat Namungo today.

It was a goal festival for Simba at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha when Simba mercilessly clobbered Coastal Union with hefty 7-0 win.

Skipper John Bocco, who netted a hat trick, Clatous Chama who stamped a brace, were the masters of Simba's goal festival on Saturday.

Bernard Morrison and Hassan Dilunga each scored once to give Simba their biggest win of the season.

But it was Hassan Dilunga who opened the festival in the 6th minute, completing John Bocco's assist.

Bocco added the second goal in the 24th minute, completing Dilunga's assist. It was one of the most brilliant goals as he chopped the ball above Coastal Union custodian Abubakar Abasi.

Bocco added his team's third goal in the 29th minute, completing Morrison's assist after the Ghanaian outpaced the defenders plus their goalie.

Bocco sealed his first hat trick of this season in the 38th minute with a powerful strike out of the box past Abasi.

A few seconds the end of the first half, Bernard Morrison scored the fifth goal for his club.

The first half ended with Simba leading 5-0.

Fourteen minutes after the second half, Chama scored the sixth goal completing Ibrahim Ajib's assist.

Four minutes before the stoppage time, Chama scored again to seal a 7-0 blitz.

On the other hand Azam were left shocked yesterday after suffering a second loss to Kinondoni Municipal Council who beat them 1-0 at Uhuru Stadium.

Reliants Lusajo scored the winner in 57th minute, and the victory has KMC at fifth place with 18 points from 11 games they have played so far.

At Azam Complex stadium in Dar es Salaam, Ihefu held Police Tanzania to a barren draw.

Ihefu are still placed at the bottom of the table with six points.

On the Friday, Ruvu Shooting sealed a hefty 3-0 win over Mbeya City at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam.

William Patrick netted the opener Ruvu Shooting in the 12th minute, seven minutes after the second half whistle Abdulrahman Mussa doubled the lead before Fully Zullu concluded the onslaught with the third goal in the 90th minute.

Ruvu have now climbed to the fourth place with 19 points, just four points behind Simba.

At Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma, Dodoma Jiji completed drew 1-1 with Biashara United. Both teams scored their goals through spot kicks.

Lenny Kisu was first to score in 62nd minute before Khamis Mcha leveled the score in the 78th minute.