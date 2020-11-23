South Africa: Water Disaster - Lenasia South Residents Face Another Year of Daily Cuts to Their Water Supply

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

Residents of Lenasia South have spent years without water during the evenings. Their water gets turned off every afternoon and it's become routine for people to fill containers during the day so that they may have water at night. They blame land-grabbers for their situation.

Illegal water connections to informal settlements in Lenasia South have resulted in daily water cuts to established homes in the area. The cuts last for hours at a time.

Joburg Water's Isaac Dhludhlu says because of the illegal connections, supply is cut off from 9pm to 4am every day to maintain sufficient reservoir capacity. Saras Naidoo, a 67-year-old pensioner who lives on her own, dismissed the claim that the water gets cut off at a set time.

"It goes off at different times every day. It starts from 12pm, then 5pm, then 6pm or 9pm. I am so tired of this water situation. It aggravates you. This is not normal.

"I mean if...

