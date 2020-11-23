Ethiopian Group Starts Trans-Pacific Cargo Service

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has started Trans-Pacific routes extending from Incheon to Atlanta via Anchorage early this month.

According to a press release of the airline, Ethiopian operates B777-200F, one of the most technologically advanced aircraft on the route, offering a remarkable freight service to cargo forwarding customers worldwide with reduced flight hour, seamless connectivity and better payload.

In connection with the service launched on November 9, 2020, Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam was quoted as saying that " our new cargo service will cut total air transport time significantly between Asia Pacific and North America facilitating fast and efficient global trade."

The press release recalled that Ethiopian Airlines has been a key enabler in the global effort to conquer COVID-19 by facilitating the shipment of life-saving medical supplies to different parts of the world.

Housed within the largest trans-shipment terminal in Africa, the state-of-the-art Pharma Wing of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, has been central to the airline's effective handling and shipping of medical supplies across the world, it was learned.

Furthermore, it is in full readiness with all its required capabilities for the distribution of potential COVID-19 vaccine during the forthcoming global distribution.

Operating next generation freighters and with Africa's largest trans-shipment terminal, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, facilitates the export of perishables, garments, mining products, and the import of high value industrial products and inputs, pharmaceuticals, among others, across its global network.