Namibia: GBV Calls for Concerted Efforts - Mcleod-Katjirua

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

KHOMAS regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua says the alarming rate of gender-based violence in the country calls for intensified action.

She said it is also concerning that roughly 70% of women experience some form of violence from intimate partners.

She was speaking this morning at the 16 days of activism campaign against GBV launched by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare.

The event is aimed at intensifying awareness and amplifying the fight against GBV throughout the year.

The 16 days of activism is themed 'Namibia Unite to Collectively Prevent and Respond to GBV!'.

"As we launch the 16 days, we hope they will create the needed awareness of the violence women, girls and boys undergo," the governor said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.