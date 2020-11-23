Namibia: GBV Calls for Concerted Efforts - Mcleod-Katjirua

KHOMAS regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua says the alarming rate of gender-based violence in the country calls for intensified action.

She said it is also concerning that roughly 70% of women experience some form of violence from intimate partners.

She was speaking this morning at the 16 days of activism campaign against GBV launched by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare.

The event is aimed at intensifying awareness and amplifying the fight against GBV throughout the year.

The 16 days of activism is themed 'Namibia Unite to Collectively Prevent and Respond to GBV!'.

"As we launch the 16 days, we hope they will create the needed awareness of the violence women, girls and boys undergo," the governor said.