South Africa: Faeez Jacobs - an Mma Champ Who Comes From the School of Hard Knocks

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

At school, Faeez Jacobs was called Troublemaker. Now he keeps his young charges out of trouble.

First published in Daily Maverick 168.

He calls himself Troublemaker Faeez Jacobs. His Facebook profile says he is a Bantamweight Champion at the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation EFC. The 26-year-old says his name "Troublemaker" means something different.

"With me, troublemaker means to not conform, to be uniquely yourself and to choose to believe in yourself rather than shy away from things. To believe that the world is for you and not against you. This is just part of my personal journey," Jacobs said.

Jacobs struggled in high school with his behaviour, so he was dubbed "troublemaker" by a principal. Instead of shunning the moniker he decided to stick with it and make it something positive rather than negative.

Jacobs is now an MMA Bantamweight Champion. He is also a coach with the Laureus Sport for Good Bom Combat martial arts programme in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, where he is positively changing young lives.

"I live in Grassy Park now. I grew up in Mitchells Plain and moved around many times," Jacobs recalls. "So in high school I struggled a lot with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.