South Africa: Faeez Jacobs - an Mma Champ Who Comes From the School of Hard Knocks

analysis

At school, Faeez Jacobs was called Troublemaker. Now he keeps his young charges out of trouble.

First published in Daily Maverick 168.

He calls himself Troublemaker Faeez Jacobs. His Facebook profile says he is a Bantamweight Champion at the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation EFC. The 26-year-old says his name "Troublemaker" means something different.

"With me, troublemaker means to not conform, to be uniquely yourself and to choose to believe in yourself rather than shy away from things. To believe that the world is for you and not against you. This is just part of my personal journey," Jacobs said.

Jacobs struggled in high school with his behaviour, so he was dubbed "troublemaker" by a principal. Instead of shunning the moniker he decided to stick with it and make it something positive rather than negative.

Jacobs is now an MMA Bantamweight Champion. He is also a coach with the Laureus Sport for Good Bom Combat martial arts programme in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, where he is positively changing young lives.

"I live in Grassy Park now. I grew up in Mitchells Plain and moved around many times," Jacobs recalls. "So in high school I struggled a lot with...