Namibia: Wanderers Beat Old Boys At Vegkop

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

DEFENDING champions WHS Old Boys suffered their first defeat of the season, going down by three wickets at home to Wanderers at their Vegkop field on Saturday.

It was a fine all-round performance by Wanderers, with their bowlers restricting Old Boys to 207 runs, while their batsmen all chipped in with useful contributions as they chased down the target for the loss of seven wickets.

JJ Smit, back bowling again after an injury layoff, gave a fine all-round performance, shone with both bat and ball, scoring 62 runs and then taking three wickets for 16 runs.

Old Boys got off to a steady start with Zane Green and Wimpie Viljoen both dismissed by Smit for 14, before Gerhard Erasmus and Craig Williams put them in charge with a century partnership.

Dewald Nell, however, dismissed Erasmus for 54 off 60 balls (4x6,3x4), while Nicolaas Scholtz dismissed Williams for 56 off 93 balls (3x6, 2x4) as Wanderers clawed their way back into the game.

Scholtz led their revival, cutting through Old Boys' middle order, and eventually taking four wickets for 32 runs off 10 overs, as Wanderers were restricted to 207 all out.

JJ Smit took 3/16 off eight overs and Karl Birkenstock 2/42 off 7,1 overs.

In Wanderers' reply, Danie van Schoor was dismissed early on by Tangeni Lungameni for one run, but the rest of their top order batsmen rebuilt their innings.

Niko Davin scored 52 off 48 balls (2x6, 4x4) and JP Kotze 22, but JJ Smit provided the anchor, scoring 63 off 95 balls (4x6, 1x4).

Erasmus and Williams kept Old Boys' hopes up with vital wickets, but Michau du Preez with 30, and the Scholtz brothers Nicolaas and Bernard, who each scored eight not out, took Wanderers to a three-wicket victory.

Erasmus with three wickets for 39 off 10 overs, and Craig Williams with 2/35 off 10 were Old Boys' best bowlers.

The match between Trustco United and CCD Tigers at Trustco United Park went down to the wire, with CCD eventually winning it by six runs.

With opener Steven Baard leading the way, CCD posted a formidable 255 for seven wickets off their 50 overs.

Baard was unfortunate to miss out on a century as he was dismissed by Andre Siepker for 90 which came off 97 balls and included seven sixes and three fours.

Further down the order, Joshuan Julius added 39, Wayne Raw 42 and Ben Shikongo 28 not out (including three sixes).

Siepker was United's best bowler, taking 3/34 off seven overs, while Nyasha Nyashadzaishe took 2/38 off 10 and Shaun Fouche 2/35 off 10 overs.

United got off to a strong start with Nyashadzaishe scoring 34 and Ben Freeman 57 off 49 balls, which included eight fours and one six.

Shaun Fouche added 26 and Lohan Louwrens 46 off 51 balls, while JW Visagie scored 22 not out, but United eventually fell six runs short of the target as they were all out for 249.

Ben Burger was CCD's best bowler, taking 3/17 off five overs, while Nicol Loftie-Eaton took 2/65 off 10.

