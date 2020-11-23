Malawi: First Lady Condemns ' Work of Satan' Attacks Against Persons With Albinism

First Lady Monica Chakwera has condemned ritual attacks against people with albinism (PWA) in the country saying none has become rich by killing people with albinism and selling their body parts.

The First Lady made the remarks on Saturday at Mkolimbo Ground in Traditional Authority (TA) Kwataine in Ntcheu District during a mass awareness campaign organised by the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM).

Madame Chakwera, who is also APAM Patron, said people with albinism are just like any other person and as such should be protected.

"It is not true that you can get rich by killing and selling body parts of persons with albinism. It's not true that HIV can be cured by sleeping with a person with albinism. People with albinism are just like anyone else and God created them for a purpose," she said asking God for intervention.

She added that people with albinism have a right to life and should not be living in fear in the communities.

Ntcheu Police Station which had a pavilion at the site, revealed that there are various cases whereby relatives or guardians take part in the abduction or murder of people with albinism.

On that note, Madame Chakwera further condemned the unbecoming unfortunate behaviours and urged the Courts to give stiff punishment to convicted people.

She urged everyone to take part in protecting people with albinism in the country.

APAM President, Ian Simbota, said people with albinism are facing many challenges in the communities due to cultural beliefs.

He cited the recent development that happened to late Magistrate Edna Zakaria whose grave was in October this year exhumed leaving only the head in the coffin.

"It's sad that we are meeting when APAM was also condoling Zakaria family whose daughter's grave was exhumed in Ntcheu District.

He said it is sad that people in this era some people believe in rituals which is putting their (PWA) lives at risk.

"Today people still believe that our bones can make them rich, others believe that we do not die but we go missing, further others believe that they can be cured if they sleep with a person with albinism," worried Simbota.

He said such beliefs make people with albinism live in fear and described the rituals as evil and works of Satan.

Speaking earlier, Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V, retaliated his commitment to ensure rights of people with albinism is safeguarded in his area of jurisdiction.

Between 2014 to date, statistics show the country has recorded over 170 crimes against people with albinism.

