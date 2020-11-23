Seychelles: Liverpool Football Club Fans in Seychelles Have New Bar to Watch Games At

Fans of the Liverpool Football Club in Seychelles now have a place to converge and support their team with the launch of a local fan club.

The new locale, called 'Iz Up Bar,' located in the eastern district of Anse Aux, opened its doors last Tuesday after nearly a year of renovation in the presence of a group of Liverpool fans in their club's attire.

The bar opens daily during the evening and is already a popular spot with fans.

A founding member of Liverpool FC fan club in Seychelles, Joel Decommarmond, said there has been a club for nearly eight years now but the group has been inactive for a while.

Decommarmond set up the club after a chance encounter with former Liverpool star John Barnes in South Africa in 2012.

"It worked well at the beginning with fans coming forward to register and it was great to have our supporters together under one umbrella. Unfortunately, we have been inactive and I hope that with the launch we can entice more fans, plan more activities and just come together to support the club we love so much," said Decommarmond.

The new club is the brainchild of Cyril Lautee, a former Tottenham Hotspur's fan who also switched to Liverpool FC after meeting Barnes in England some years back. Lautee is also the owner of 'Iz Up Bar' which now has a red and white décor, with photos of the club and a wall painting of Liverpool's current stars, done by Seychellois artist Colbert Nourrice.

"I have always wanted to have a club and my bar provides the right setting for the fans who now know they have a place to come to watch the matches. I am happy that this project has materialised and the fans are happy," said Lautee.

He added that the club is open to all fans including those of other football clubs and is encouraging Liverpool supporters to sign up as members to enjoy the many benefits the club has to offer.

"With the current economic climate, it will not be a sound business move to take in only our members. So, our club is open to all football fans. But I would like to see other football clubs which have a huge fan base in Seychelles like Manchester United and Chelsea do the same," said Lautee.

Nelson Jeannie, 38, from neighbouring Pointe Larue, said he has been a Liverpool fan for the past 25 years.

"I used to come here prior to the renovation and the transformation is fantastic. I like the wall painting of the current Liverpool stars. It gives the place a nice Liverpool vibe when you are watching a match and I will come here as much as possible to watch the games with other fans," said Jeannie.

The Liverpool Football fan club in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will eventually sell sports memorabilia from the UK including t-shirts and flags.