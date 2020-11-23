Tanzania: Hussein Mwinyi Hailed for Picking Cabinet Ministers

AS Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, on Saturday (November 21, 2020) sworn in his cabinet ministers, academicians, members of the business council and the public in general have lauded the Head of State's choice, saying it indicates a bright future for Isles.

Zanzibar University senior lecturer, Dr Yahya Khamis, said Dr Mwinyi's choice of ministers was focused. "I believe it is a good team which will deliver and transform Zanzibar."

Dr Khamis noted that choosing the best ministers among many people with good qualifications was always difficult, but the President had made a good start, urging Zanzibaris to support the new government.

Dr Narriman Jidawi, a retired lecturer at the Institute of Marine Sciences - University of Dar es Salaam - commended Dr Mwinyi, saying: "We are happy with the choice and particularly, the establishment of the new Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries."

He said problems such as the impact of climate change on seaweed production and a decline in fish catches would be solved through the newly formed ministry by initiating research, as many people, including women, were engaged in seaweed farming.

Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Director Hamad Hamad also commended the President for his good choice, saying the cabinet showed his commitment to transforming Zanzibar socially and economically. "It is good we have new young faces."

Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed - National Chairman of ADC Political Party - commented: "The new cabinet is good. We hope that the President had a good time to make his choice. I urge opposition parties particularly ACT-Wazalendo, which got more than 10 per cent of the votes as required in the Constitution to join the government to do so."

Mr Hamad Rashid, who was Minister for Health in the previous government, said since Dr Mwinyi had extended a hand of cooperation to the opposition, grievances linked to election results should be put aside and cooperate with him for the development of Zanzibar.

Mr Omar Yussuf, former Finance and Planning Minister, said many Zanzibaris had trust in Dr Hussein Mwinyi and that if the appointed ministers and others in the new government followed his directives and observe the CCM election manifesto definitely they would deliver to public expectations.

Mr Salum Bimani - publicity officer, ACT-Wazalendo, said they had received a letter from President Hussein Mwinyi, asking them to nominate the name of the First Vice-President.

"We have not replied because we need time to discuss within the party before making any decision whether to join the government or not."