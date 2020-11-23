Namibia: Taylor Jaye and Chin Chilla Team Up for New EP

IT IS not often that siblings team up to release music but Jaleesa Gaoses, known as Taylor Jaye and her brother Edrio Gonteb, known as Chin Chilla, will release their collaborative extended play (EP), project 'Rise Of Jaye Walker', on 28 November 2020.

Taylor Jaye and DJ Castro last Friday evening graced 'The Night Under the Stars' finale 2020 at Goethe-Institut Namibia in Windhoek. At the show Taylor Jaye performed a few of her new songs. Chin Chilla also joined her on stage for an epic performance.

This is, however, not the first time the siblings have released music together. Last year, they teamed up with Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patoranking for the award winning song 'Cashe'.

The duo's new EP is a predominantly dance album with an emphasis on Amapiano sounds.

"The visual aspect of the album is inspired by our love of sci fi films such as 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek'. We always try and incorporate different facets of our personal life in our music and art," Taylor Jaye says.

According to her, they aim to uplift people's spirits with the album, especially after the tumultuous challenging year with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a dance album and we want people to dance. We had a lot of fun making this album and those good vibes definitely translated into the music and we are hoping it transfers to the fans as well," she said.

Taylor Jaye says she enjoyed working with Chin Chilla because he always brings out the best in her. She said they had teamed up since they were young.

"We entered a song writing competition when we were seven years old, that was the first song we wrote together. We did not win the competition, but the experience was what mattered the most. We believe that by participating in that contest helped us to become the musicians we are today," she said.

While working on the EP, Chin Chilla says he went out of his comfort zone trying out something new. This is the first time he was doing high tempo dance music.

"I am a hip-hop artist, so it was fun putting on another hat for a change. I feel like this is the best album in the country and people must be on the lookout for it," he said.

Chin Chilla says he enjoyed working with Taylor Jaye because she has a great working ethic and always pushes her and everyone around her to be at their best.

"While growing up, I remember always teaming up with Taylor Jaye, to play TV games against our cousins and we would always win, so with her I am on the winning team. It feels great to finally drop the EP. It is something that we have been talking about for years now.

"How many people can say 'I got an album with my sister'. It's special because it's family first," Chin Chilla says.

Besides music, Taylor Jaye says she will soon release a clothing line 'The Exclusive Jaywalker'.