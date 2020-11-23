Zimbabwe: Opposition TPF Hails VP Chiwenga for Promising Land to Youths

Opposition The Patriotic Front's (TPF) youth wing, The Young Patriots (TYP) has praised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga for initiating a programme that will see the young generation receiving agriculture land.

Speaking at the recently held National Young Champion Farmer Awards in Harare, Chiwenga said youths would benefit from farming activities in natural regions one, four and five.

He said through the initiative, youths would be settled in estate farms and other planned programmes as a way of improving food security in the country.

TYP Secretary for Information and Publicity for Matabeleland South province, Miniyothabo Ndlovu welcomed Chiwenga's proposal adding the party's youth wing of the newly formed opposition backing the VP's idea.

"The Vice President Mr. Constantino Chiwenga during the National Youth Champion Farmer Awards, held in Harare spoke on the plans that the government wanted to expand farming and involve the youths in such activities," said Ndlovu.

"As The Young Patriots, we would like to applaud the government and welcome its plans to expand agricultural activities as agriculture is the backbone of our economy.

"This will reduce the youth unemployment percentage and will also promote youth development."

Reports suggest that the government is eyeing 300 000 hectares of land in the Kanyemba area, Mashonaland Central province.

Ndlovu, however, said she hoped that the programme will benefit every Zimbabwean youth regardless of tribe or political party affiliation.

"The Vice President, however, lacked clarity as to when the said plans are to be initiated and whether all youths of Zimbabwe will benefit or it will be only for Zanu PF beneficiaries.

"Furthermore, it would have been better if the VP had clarified on the criteria that will be used in choosing youths who will benefit. For example, is the plan's only focus on youths with agriculture-related education or there will be some training even for those who never studied any agriculture-related courses," she said.