South Africa: State Pension Fund Revives Plan for Offshore Diversification

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

South Africa's sluggish economy has forced the Government Employees' Pension Fund to consider diversifying further into offshore markets to grow its investment returns. This is bad news for the JSE, where its investment in listed companies is worth R763-billion.

First appeared in DM168

The Government Employees' Pension Fund (GEPF), which manages the pension savings of 1.7 million retired and current public servants, might pose a big risk to South Africa's economic growth prospects and the JSE.

The local stock exchange not only has to deal with the spate of company delistings and ructions in financial markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the GEPF looking to diversify its investments in offshore markets.

The GEPF has revived a long-standing plan to reduce its dependency on the SA economy and the JSE for financial returns by reviewing its asset allocation strategy, which mandates the way it invests its R1.87-trillion in assets. This review might prompt the GEPF to move some of its assets from the JSE to offshore markets.

Africa's largest pension fund told DM168 that it has concluded talks with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who oversees its governance issues, on the review, paving the way for the GEPF to start...

