Liberia: EPA Official Stresses Need to Strengthen Experts Capacity On GHG Calculation

Monrovia — National Focal Person for Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mr. Arthur Becker has underscored the need for sustained effort at the national level to build experts capacities on how to calculate Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions levels and to also understand the cause of GHG emissions in the Country.

Speaking at the opening of a one-day GHG and Measurement, Reporting and Verification workshop for national stakeholders across line Ministries and Agencies, Becker disclosed that the training is part of project deliverables under the Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT).

The workshop, according to him, is being implemented by the Government of Liberia through the EPA with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through Conservation International (CI).

Held under the theme: "Building national capacity to develop an effective GHG/MRV system in Liberia," the workshop is intended to train national experts on how to calculate emission levels and collect data in several sectors, which include; the Energy, Agriculture, Forestry and Waste sectors.

He added that the training will enable the participants to present on the findings that they will come out with and will also help them coordinate adequately.

The CBIT Focal Person also pointed out that the EPA along with partners are trying to gather those sources responsible for GHG emissions in the Country and how it can be curtail with the joint effort of all sectors involved especially the energy sector which is paramount to the positive expectations they envision when the capacities of these stakeholders are build.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Greenhouse Gas Emission causes global warming, in essence, carbon dioxide and emission levels have been driven by the actions that humans have been taken on the environment which have had an adverse effect on the environment.

Also speaking at the opening of the workshop, a lead representative of the Industrious Process and Product Use (IPPU), Mr. Farkollie Sumo said Liberia is a signatory to most of the conventions on the activities of the GHG inventory and as such, the country is mandated to collect all of its data on the emissions of GHG.

Sumo, however, expressed frustration over the unwillingness of companies and industries that are creating GHG Emissions in the Country to provide the data required for the IPPU technicians and other data collectors to carry out their work smoothly.

He pointed out that there is a need for the government to put out strong mandates and also hold workshops with these companies and industries so that they all can be knowledgeable about how important the data is to the country's GHG inventory.

Sumo added that with the low percentage of industries in the Country, Liberia is not emitting much GHG so these companies just need to comply with the law because they are most often afraid to share their data on grounds that the government wants it to penalize them financially.