Rwanda Takes in 79 More Refugees Stranded in Libya

23 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Christophe Hitayezu

Some 79 refugees and asylum seekers stranded in Libya arrived in Rwanda's capital Kigali on November 19, the fourth batch to arrive in the country since Rwanda began hosting them in 2019.

The 68 men and 11 women comprise of 42 Sudanese, 33 Eritreans and four Somalis.

After Covid-19 screening and testing, they will be hosted at the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) centre in Bugesera district, some 60 km from Kigali.

On September 10, 2019, Rwanda, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the African Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evacuate refugees and asylum seekers out of Libya detention facilities. Rwanda began hosting African the refugees in the same month, with the first batch arriving in Kigali on September 26, 2019. However, travel into Rwanda was stopped early this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"In the absence of legal pathways, desperate people continue to embark on dangerous journeys by sea, leading to the tragic loss of life. In the last week alone, an estimated 114 refugees and migrants have drowned or gone missing in four shipwrecks recorded off the Libyan coast," Babar Baloch, spokesperson for UNHCR, said.

Elise Villechalane, the spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Rwanda told The EastAfrican, "The situation there is quite difficult, there is still thousands of people stranded in Libya, estimated to 45,000 of whom a great number are in detention centres."

The ETM has accommodated 306 refugees from previous batches.

"121 persons have been resettled so far, 98 and 23 to Sweden and Canada, respectively. On December 2 and 3 this year, a group of 33 people at ETM will also depart to Sweden," Solange Kayisire, the Minister for Emergency Management, told The EastAfrican.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.