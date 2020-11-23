Kenya: Betting Control and Licensing Board Lifts SportPesa Suspension

21 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has lifted its ban on Milestone Games Limited operating license, allowing them to use the SportPesa trade name.

"Pursuant to Section 4 (1) (b) of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act, Cap.131 of the Laws of Kenya, the suspension of your Bookmaker's Off-The Course license for 2020/2021 FY has lapsed. Further, our letter of 30th October, 2020 mentioned herein is hereby withdrawn,' the letter signed by BCLB, Chairman Cyrus Miana and addressed to Bernard Chauro, the Milestone Games Limited Operations Manager read.

It added, "By a copy of this letter, the meeting that had been scheduled for 26th November 2020 as communicated via our letter dated 19th November 2020 is hereby cancelled."

This comes less that 24 hours after the High Court overturned the BCLB decision to ban the company on using the SportPesa brand.

In an online ruling issued on Wednesday, Lady Justice Pauline Nyamweya further ordered Safaricom to reopen all its paybill numbers and the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) to reactivate the company's website.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.