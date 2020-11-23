Namibia: Swapo Vows to Deliver... Geingob Confident of Victory

23 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

In the last push for votes yesterday, Swapo president Hage Geingob promised improved service delivery to turn the dreams of Namibian citizens into reality.

The Swapo leader addressed a well-attended Swapo star rally at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Katutura, which was also graced by founding president Sam Nujoma and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba ahead of Wednesday's regional council and local authority elections.

"We have travelled across the country to call upon the enduring spirit of the Swapo party rank and file as we prepare for the upcoming local and regional elections. That moment is almost upon us and we only have three days remaining before we have to go out to vote."

"Once again we are calling on you to ensure victory in the elections, in the same manner you secured victory for Swapo and yours truly in the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections," Geingob added. During the 2015 elections, Swapo won 112 of the 121 regional council seats and won control of 52 of the 57 local authorities.

The party has already won four constituencies, namely Mankumpi, Nkurenkuru and Torondo constituencies in Kavango West region and Uuvudhiya in Oshana region after opposition parties failed to field candidates.

"We have heard your call for decent shelter and job opportunities. We have heard your call for quality healthcare and improved service delivery.

"We have heard your call for the protection of our women and children, for safer neighbourhoods and improved infrastructure. We have heard your call against corruption. Yes, we have heard from you. And now, we intend to answer your call with action," he said.

Geingob further told party supporters that Swapo is well aware of the precarious health, sanitation and basic services situation faced by the country's informal settlements, especially in the Khomas region.

This is why, he said, the Swapo government has allocated N$50 million to the City of Windhoek during the 2019/20 and 2021/22 financial years to improve living conditions in the informal settlements.

Also, he said, Swapo through the City of Windhoek intends to accelerate access to electricity services within the informal areas over the next five years.

He noted that the Swapo government also availed N$13.1 million during the 2018/2019 mid-term budget review to electrify Havana Proper, Ext. 1, 2 & 3 and Okahandja Park.

Similarly, he said the Swapo-led government has also deployed healthcare workers in Samora Machel, Tobias Hainyeko, Moses //Garoëb, Khomasdal and Windhoek Rural constituencies who according to him have been of great help to assist people in these communities.

Furthermore, Geingob said the government has also established regional internet/intranet points of presence (POPs) in all 14 regions to ensure high capacity and faster internet service.

"Swapo will continue to take Namibia towards becoming a digitalised and ICT smart nation embedded with a secured and safe cyberspace," he said.

"We will continue to devise strategies and develop legal frameworks that will focus and guide the country's digitalisation aspirations," he added

He said the Swapo-led government has brought tremendous socio-economic development and progress to the people of Namibia.

"That cannot be denied. Nothing is ever perfect but there is no disputing Swapo's achievements. We intend to bring even more development. Where we have not lived up to expectations we will improve," he said.

He said the government is in the process of addressing gender-based violence and crime, housing, corruption, income inequality, sanitation, and putting more emphasis on local, regional and national economic development, and growth projects.

