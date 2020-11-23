Namibia: Warning Against Fraud As Natis Opens in Omuthiya

Omuthiya — Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, Veikko Nekundi, has warned the public and staff members not to indulge in fraudulent activities as Natis starts operations in Omuthiya. Noting that half a million dollars was spent on the customisation, equipment and set-up of the new Natis office, Nekundi said perpetrators of unlawful activities will face the full wrath of the law.

"This is an indication that government has heard your call to provide services. Therefore, people will now save a lot of money used before in transport fares as the service is brought closer. Incidents of people driving without a licence as well as unroadworthy vehicles should not be an excuse anymore," stated Nekundi.

Further taking a swipe at government critics who allege that no development is being brought to the community, Nekundi said: "If words are not enough, go inside, touch and lick the infrastructure; we have heard you as government."

The deputy minister also confirmed that the Omuthiya Town Council has availed land to construct a fully-fledged examination centre. Currently, exams are being conducted at the council's offices while suitable land is being identified for a permanent structure. "The ministry of works will be responsible for the construction of an examination centre where vehicle driver licences and roadworthy testing will be done," Nekundi added.

Only over-the counter-services are offered such as renewal of licence, vehicles renewal, learner licence testing, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the governor of Oshikoto region, Penda Ya Ndakolo, said the new Natis centre creates an opportunity for locals to explore the transport sector to operate their own taxis about town.

"You should note that no local taxis were operating in town and this was attributed to the non-availability of Natis. However, now that we have it, I implore residents to venture into this business sector to provide mobility to people so that they can also access services and needs timely as opposed to walking under this scorching sun and rough temperatures," Ya Ndakolo proposed.