Kenya: Wanyama's Impact Missed as Montreal Bow Out of Mls Play-Offs

Victor Wanyama's Montreal Impact were knocked out of Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup play-offs after losing 2-1 to New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday night.

Thierry Henry's side was without the Kenyan captain who was involved in two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 qualifying matches against Comoros during Fifa international break.

Against Revolution, Montreal fell behind in the 38th minute after Spaniard Carles Gil finished off a cross from Gustavo Bou from a tight angle.

Honduran midfielder Romell Quioto levelled the scores with a fine header at the hour mark before Argentinian Bou netted the winning goal for Revolution after unleashing a powerful shot past Senegalese goalkeeper Clement Diop from the edge of the box in the 95th minute.

Impact was returning to the play-offs stage for the first time since 2016, while Bruce Arena's Revolution is competing in play-offs for the second straight year.

Going into their fifth meeting in 2020, Henry's men had been given little chance of beating Revolution.

The Impact had finished the regular season in ninth-place with 26 points in Eastern Conference, six points behind eighth-placed Revolution.