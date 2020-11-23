Africa: President Ahmad Commemorates Former CAF Vice President General Seyi Memene

21 November 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) regrets to announce the death of General Seyi Memene, CAF Honorary Vice President, in Lomé (Togo), on Friday 20 night to Saturday 21 November 2020, after a long illness.

Former President of the Togolese Football Federation and former CAF First Vice President, General Memene received CAF Golden Order of Merit upon his retirement in 2011, after years of dedication and commitment to African football.

CAF President Mr. Ahmad Ahmad said "General Memene will remain in our hearts as one of the great architects of our institution's history. He contributed to write one of CAF most beautiful pages.". CAF President paid him a deserved tribute for "his inestimable contribution to the development of African football in general, and Togolese football in particular". "My sincere thoughts of support and solidarity are with the family of General Memene for the loss of this great figure," he added.

For further information:

Alexandre Siewe

CAF | Communication Director

alexandre.siewe@cafonline.com

President Ahmad commemorates Former CAF Vice President General Seyi Memene [PDF]

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.