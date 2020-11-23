South Africa: IFP Calls for Urgent Debate of National Importance On SABC Retrenchments

21 November 2020
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The IFP has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Thandi Modise, and asked her to consider tabling an Urgent Debate of National Importance on the issues relating to the growing crisis currently escalating at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), specifically with regard to the imminent retrenchment of hundreds of members of staff.

We have requested that the Speaker consider allowing Members of the National Assembly to debate the matter at its next available Sitting, in terms of Rule 130(1).

The main issue is about resolving an impasse regarding the fact that SABC management cannot be a player and referee in the retrenchment process - as the current leadership is, in fact, also employed by the public broadcaster.

It is for exactly this reason that - earlier this week - the IFP called for an independent consultation firm to be appointed at the SABC, in order for this body to provide neutral, fair, credible and independent expertise to resolve the impasse.

As this situation appears to be spiralling out of control, and with the SABC Board appearing to be at odds with itself, we feel that this matter requires urgent intervention. Accordingly, we have requested that this matter be tabled in the National Assembly for Urgent Debate.

Should our request be considered favourably by the Speaker of Parliament, our Spokesperson on Communication and Digital Technologies, Hon. Zandile Majozi, MP, will lead the Debate.


