Algeria: Coronavirus - 1,019 New Cases, 602 Recoveries and 19 Deaths

21 November 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — One thousand nineteen (1019) new confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 602 recoveries and 19 deaths were recorded during the last 24 hours in Algeria, announced Saturday in Algiers the spokesperson for the Scientific Committee for monitoring the Coronavirus pandemic evolution, Dr Djamel Fourar.

