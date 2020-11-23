Namibia: Girl Raped in Mahangu Field

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

A MAN allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl at a village at Oshikuku on Friday.

This was one of many incidents of sexual violence over the weekend countrywide.

According to the police's weekly crime report released yesterday, the man allegedly found the girl alone at her house.

She managed to run outside, but the man chased her into a mahangu field where he allegedly raped her.

The suspect has not been arrested yet. Police investigations continue.

In a separate incident at Aranos on Friday, a man (24) allegedly attempted to molest a four-year-old.

The child was rescued by a family member.

The matter was reported to the police and the toddler was taken to hospital for examination.

The suspect was arrested.

A man at Omuthiya on Friday fetched a woman (39), who is said to be mentally ill, from her neighbour's house and took her to her mother's house.

He allegedly then raped her.

The suspect was caught in the act when the victim's mother returned home from a nearby well.

The suspect was not arrested as he fled the scene. Police investigations continue.

A man on Friday entered a 17-year-old girl's room at Rundu while she was asleep and reportedly raped her.

No arrest has been made yet. Police investigations continue.

