South Africa: Safa Appoints Two Supreme Court Judges On Ethics Committee

21 November 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

These are Judge Sisi Khampepe who served on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission appointed by late President, Nelson Mandela and also chaired the Khampepe Commission, which was established to investigate the Scorpions on whether they should be merged into SAPS. The other member is Judge Ronnie Pillay who is the Chair of the University Council and an Appeal Court judge.

In addition to the two esteemed members, a renowned attorney from the Western Cape, Candylee de Sousa who has served football on many occasions, is part of the Committee.

Furthermore, SAFA has an integrity officer, Alex Abercrombie who also served as an acting judge and has been working with FIFA and CAF in dealing with matters relating to match manipulation.

The addition of these high profile members of the Judiciary is in line with SAFA's Vision of building a lean and efficient administration meant to strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity in all of the Association's operations.

SAFA welcome these independent bodies that will place football governance at the highest level in South African sport.

