South Africa: Amajita Cosafa Preparations Underway

Amajita coach Helman Mkhalele has roped in 25 players for his provisional squad out of which, he will only select the best 20 that is represent South Africa at this year's Southern regional football tournament.

In this year's tournament, Amajita are pitted in Group A alongside side Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho; where they will fight for a top two finish in order to progress into the knockout rounds of this footballing competition.

Amajita will first face neighbors Zimbabwe on 3 December at the Wolfson Stadium at 15h30, before they lock horns with Lesotho three days later at the very same venue and kick-off time.

Amajita's final group match will take place on 8 December against Mozambique at the Wolfson Stadium at 15h30, too.

Mkhalele, who led his charges to last year's final only to lose against Zambia on the final day of the tournament, stated that they go into this year's edition with one intention only: and that is to win it.

"I am truly looking forward to this year's COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship," Mkhalele said. "We have roped in talented players which I believe have what it takes to represent the country in at the upcoming tournament. We can only take 20 of them to the tournament and I believe each of them have what it takes to make the team.

"Our mission for this year's COSAFA edition is no different from what we wanted to achieve from last year's," Mkhalele added. "We want to win this year's COSAFA championship and also qualify for next year's U-20 AFCON tournament which is set to take place in Mauritania. A top two finish earns us a spot in next year's AFCON edition, however, walking away being crowned this year's COSAFA Under-20 Championship will also make us extremely happy.

"We lost out to Zambia in last year's COSAFA final and we just want to improve from that performance."

Meanwhile, Mkhalele applauded Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis for winning her fourth consecutive COSAFA Women's Championship title, adding that such brilliance can only serve as a motivation for both him and his charges to do well in this year's COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship edition.

"One always draws inspiration from those who are doing well in their craft," Mkhalele said. "Coach Desiree Ellis has done extremely well with her charges in winning her fourth consecutive title. I would really like to applaud her for that and say a job well done. I made the boys aware of how the Banyana Banyana team faired in this competition, and how important it is for us to do the same for our nation, too. Everybody is fully aware of the responsibility that is now on our shoulders and we will give it our utmost best to make the country proud."

South Africa's National Under-20 (Amajita) provisional squad for the 2020 COSAFA Under-20 Championship

NO: PLAYER'S NAME CLUB

Goalkeepers

1. Olwethu MZIMELA AmaZulu FC

2. Bontle MOLEFE Kaizer Chiefs

3. Sipho MASETI TS Galaxy FC

Defenders

3. Nkosikhona RADEBE KZN Academy

4. Nelson RALENKOANE Orlando Pirates

5. Athenkosi MCABA Wits

6. Paul MAKOLA Mamelodi Sundowns

7. Macbeth MAHLANGU TS Galaxy

Midfielders

8. Rivaldo PRESENT Ubuntu FC

9. Sydney MALIVHA Matanada Rockers FC

10. Bilal BALOYI SuperSport United

11. Boikanyo SEKOTLONG Orlando Pirates

12. Mpho MATHEBULA SuperSport United

13. Sandile NYUNDU TS Galaxy FC

14. Tshepo MYENI Kaizer Chiefs

15. Ethan BROOKS TS Galaxy

16. Rowan HUMAN Maccabi Tel Aviv

17. Jayden ADAMS Stellenbosch FC

18. Selaelo RASEBOTJA SuperSport United

19. Keletso SIFAMA Kaizer Chiefs

20. Oswin APPOLLIS SuperSport United

21. Katlego TSOTETSI Orlando Pirates

22. Rahim MILAZI Kaizer Chiefs

23. Sechaba RAMOSEDI TS Galaxy

Forwards

24. Sinenjongo MKIVA SuperSport United

25. Keenan BEZUIDENHOUT SuperSport United