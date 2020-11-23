Tanzania: Vice-President Hails Financial Institution for Orci Support

23 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan has hailed NBC Bank for being in the forefront in supporting the government in the fight against cervical cancer in the country.

Speaking while gracing the first-ever launched NBC Dodoma Marathon that was co-sponsored by among other firms, Jubilee Insurance, Pepsi, SGA Security, Sequa, Oryx Energies and Coral Paints, the Vice-President in Dodoma yesterday, said that there are over 649 cervical cancer centres in the country.

Citing some as KCMC of Kilimanjaro, Bugando in Mwanza, she further that it was imperative for other institutions to support the State in efforts meant in reducing deaths in the population as a result of cervical cancer.

She said that the government has also installed a highly modern and standardised cervical cancer's detecting machines and treatment for patients in the country to avoid a huge cost of rushing them to overseas.

The Vice-President equally said that the government is indeed thanking all the stakeholders, including the financial institutions for their readiness to supporting the health sector and urged NBC bank, if possible to look for other areas to support also apart from the cervical cancer.

"There are so many areas which need an attention, cervical cancer is one of them, but if you have decided to deal with it first its fine.

Last time I graced an event organised by CRDB bank to generate funds for the treatment of people with heart problems at Jakaya Kikwete's Heart Institute and I therefore call upon your continued cooperation between the government and other public sectors to make sure that we jointly support the challenges we face for the people's development," she said.

That was after NBC bank recently supported Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) in Dar es Salaam with 100m/- cheque that would go towards assisting patients suffering from cancer related diseases.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.