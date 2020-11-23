Tanzania: Vice-President Hails Financial Institution for Orci Support

THE Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan has hailed NBC Bank for being in the forefront in supporting the government in the fight against cervical cancer in the country.

Speaking while gracing the first-ever launched NBC Dodoma Marathon that was co-sponsored by among other firms, Jubilee Insurance, Pepsi, SGA Security, Sequa, Oryx Energies and Coral Paints, the Vice-President in Dodoma yesterday, said that there are over 649 cervical cancer centres in the country.

Citing some as KCMC of Kilimanjaro, Bugando in Mwanza, she further that it was imperative for other institutions to support the State in efforts meant in reducing deaths in the population as a result of cervical cancer.

She said that the government has also installed a highly modern and standardised cervical cancer's detecting machines and treatment for patients in the country to avoid a huge cost of rushing them to overseas.

The Vice-President equally said that the government is indeed thanking all the stakeholders, including the financial institutions for their readiness to supporting the health sector and urged NBC bank, if possible to look for other areas to support also apart from the cervical cancer.

"There are so many areas which need an attention, cervical cancer is one of them, but if you have decided to deal with it first its fine.

Last time I graced an event organised by CRDB bank to generate funds for the treatment of people with heart problems at Jakaya Kikwete's Heart Institute and I therefore call upon your continued cooperation between the government and other public sectors to make sure that we jointly support the challenges we face for the people's development," she said.

That was after NBC bank recently supported Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) in Dar es Salaam with 100m/- cheque that would go towards assisting patients suffering from cancer related diseases.