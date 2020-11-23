Namibia: Geingob Must Be Prepared to Deal With Ipc - Itula

INDEPENDENT Patriots for Change (IPC) president Panduleni Itula says he is confident his party is going to be the majority party in the National Council (NC), thus Swapo president Hage Geingob should be prepared to deal with the IPC in the council.

Itula said at an IPC election campaign meeting at Oshakati on Sunday that the ruling Swapo would for the first time in history not be in charge of the upper house of Namibia's parliament and there would be no corrupt processes in the chamber as the IPC would be the party to determine the laws that would come into effect.

"As a consequence of that, we will be selecting three party members from each of the regions, to go and represent each of the regions in the NC, where there are 42 seats," Itula said. "IPC is confident to be able to win 10 out of the 14 regions, if not 11. We are confident to win most of the regions and we will therefore be the majority party in the National Council, so uncle Hage has to deal with IPC up in the top there. There will be no Fishrot laws coming to us, we will send them back. There will be no corrupt processes in the chamber, we will send them back."

He further said the IPC would not be supporting any independent candidate or any other political party whatsoever during the local and regional elections.

"I want you all to know that IPC has got nothing to do with independent candidates. When you go into the ballot box and you see IC, that has nothing to do with Itula at all and there are many of them going around saying that we were with Itula last year, we are not together with independent candidates, they are not with Itula, they are on their own, do not vote for them," he said.

Namibia will go to the polls on Wednesday.