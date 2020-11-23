South Africa: SA Covid-19 Cases Climb to 767,679, Deaths Rise to 20,903

Another 2 270 people have contracted Coronavirus, bringing the national total to 767 679 since the start of the pandemic.

Official statistics show that 20 903 people have died from COVID-19 related illnesses, with 58 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Of the additional fatalities, 28 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 13 in Free State, nine in the Western Cape and eight in Gauteng.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Sunday.

The Eastern Cape remains the epicentre in terms of active cases, with 9 811, followed by the Free State with 7 728, the Western Cape 7 322 and KwaZulu-Natal 6 134.

The Northern Cape has 3 361 active cases, North West 1 195, Mpumalanga 432, Gauteng 361 and Limpopo 333.

The recovery rate is standing at 92.5% after 710 099 patients beat COVID-19.

The statistics are based on the 5 290 966 tests conducted, 21 904 of which were performed since the last report.

Vaccine

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past four weeks than in the first six months of the pandemic.

"Across Europe and North America, hospitals and ICU units are filling up or full," said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, 20 November, Ghebreyesus welcomed the good news from vaccine trials, which he said gives hope towards ending the pandemic.

According to reports, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, are filing for emergency authorisation in the United States of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Primary efficacy analysis demonstrates the vaccine to be 95% effective against COVID-19, starting 28 days after the first dose, while the trial showed the vaccine protects 94% of adults over the age of 65.

Ghebreyesus has urged people to continue to use the precautionary tools to "interrupt" the chains of transmission and save lives.

WHO has reported 57 882 183 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 1 377 395 deaths, to date.