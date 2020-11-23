Namibia: Itula Confident of Credible Elections

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) president Panduleni Itula said he was confident that Wednesday's regional and local authority elections would be credible.

Itula said this while addressing scores of his party supporters at John Ya Otto Nankudhu sports field in Wanaheda in Windhoek on Saturday.

"We managed to get our commander Imms Nashinge to join the ECN team in Durban to be able to exam the machine that printed the ballot papers for the elections and we are satisfied that the process has got a degree of integrity. We are satisfied to the extent that any human beings can make errors. We are confident that the elections will be credible," Itula said.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the Supreme Court's judgement in February this year, declaring the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) without a verifiable paper trail unconstitutional, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) resolved to use the manual ballot papers in the Wednesday elections.

ECN chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, in a statement issued earlier this month, announced that Uniprint, a Durban-based printing company, was selected to print the ballot papers.

Itula told his supporters that the EVMs would never ever again be used in a Namibian election.

About two weeks ago the ballot papers for Wednesday arrived from Durban and were last week dispatched to the regions.

The arrival of the ballots was witnessed by political parties, associations and independent candidates at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Itula also used the Saturday rally to pay tribute to the Nchindo family who last week buried the three Nchindo brothers who were killed by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), and their mother.

The three brothers, Tommy (48), Martin (40) and Wamunyima Nchindo (36), and their cousin Sinvula Muyeme (44), were shot by the BDF on 5 November along the Chobe river.

The brothers' mother Alphonsina Nkungano Mubu (69) also died suddenly from a suspected heart attack last week. They were buried at Impalila Island on Tuesday while their Zambian cousin was buried in Zambia.