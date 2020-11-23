Namibia: Venaani Promises Cross-Cutting Reforms

The leader of the opposition Popular Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani, has promised to assist domestic workers with N$3 each on their water and electricity bills once elected to power.

Venaani was speaking at the party's rally in Katutura on Saturday afternoon where he also promised to reform the national housing policy.

The official opposition leader stressed that domestic workers earn little, therefore, PDM will register them for cheaper water and electricity bills to support their families.

He also promised that PDM would provide support to single mothers so that no child is left out in the country.

"We are the home of social reform and transforming the social-economic trajectory. We are going to lead the reform of small and medium enterprises," he said.

Venaani said he would further reform the procurement policy to stop the capital flight to China and pursue a legal policy that would stop foreign companies from participating in tenders.

"We shall develop massive social housing to ease the burden of rentals and allow young professionals to access housing," he said.

He said his party would also transform Namibia into a good society that provides all Namibians with a good life.

"Our education system is too weak to provide for the labour demands, our health infrastructure is in a bad shape, hospitals lack water; sanitation in shanty towns is nearly non-existent. The structure of our economy has not been able to achieve the needed growth," said Veenani.

The politician also warned Namibians against the second wave of 'fishrots', while challenging the ruling Swapo party to explain how they secured one billion in cash to build their political office while people do not have accommodation in the country.