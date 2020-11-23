Namibia: Venaani Promises Cross-Cutting Reforms

23 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

The leader of the opposition Popular Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani, has promised to assist domestic workers with N$3 each on their water and electricity bills once elected to power.

Venaani was speaking at the party's rally in Katutura on Saturday afternoon where he also promised to reform the national housing policy.

The official opposition leader stressed that domestic workers earn little, therefore, PDM will register them for cheaper water and electricity bills to support their families.

He also promised that PDM would provide support to single mothers so that no child is left out in the country.

"We are the home of social reform and transforming the social-economic trajectory. We are going to lead the reform of small and medium enterprises," he said.

Venaani said he would further reform the procurement policy to stop the capital flight to China and pursue a legal policy that would stop foreign companies from participating in tenders.

"We shall develop massive social housing to ease the burden of rentals and allow young professionals to access housing," he said.

He said his party would also transform Namibia into a good society that provides all Namibians with a good life.

"Our education system is too weak to provide for the labour demands, our health infrastructure is in a bad shape, hospitals lack water; sanitation in shanty towns is nearly non-existent. The structure of our economy has not been able to achieve the needed growth," said Veenani.

The politician also warned Namibians against the second wave of 'fishrots', while challenging the ruling Swapo party to explain how they secured one billion in cash to build their political office while people do not have accommodation in the country.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.