Namibia: Nkurenkuru Isolation Facility Inaugurated

The Kavango West region now has a dedicated facility to manage Covid-19 cases within the region after a 12-bed prefabricated isolation facility at Nkurenkuru Public Health Centre was officially inaugurated by the health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula last week.

The fully equiped and furnished prefabricated facility cost government N$5.7 million.

The facilty is among the 12 other isolation facilities which were contructed at different health facilities around the country as part of the Covid-19 preparedness and response to ensure that the country has infrastructure to respond effectively to the pandemic.

Shangula commended all those who were involved in ensuring that the project is a success.

"This is a significant milestone for the government in bringing treatment and management of Covid-19 to this region. I take this opportunity to truly commend all those who were involved in the planning and execution of this project and successfully bringing it to fruition," he stated.

Shangula further urged all Namibians, the development cooperation partners and stakeholders to continue with the support by adhering to the Covid-19 preventive measures as government alone cannot fight the pandemic.

"We need to join forces to fight diseases together. Your collaboration with the government will further prevent infection among healthcare workers, and vulnerable groups, who are at high risk of becoming severely or critically sick when infected with Covid-19," he urged.

The Kavango West governor Sirkka Ausiku thanked the minister on behalf of the region who ensured that the isolation unit is completed and ready.

She, however, pleaded for commencement of the construction of the district hospital and that the Gcaruhwa clinic be completed.

The facility will serve as a relief to the practice of transfering Covid-19 confrimed patients to Rundu in the Kavango East region which was the arrangement as there was no isolation and quarantine facility in the region.

Kavango West region has recorded eight Covid-19 confirmed cases with seven recoveries and one death so far.