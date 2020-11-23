South Africa: Parliament Activities for the Week, 23 to 27 Nov

press release

A tribute to the late Auditor-General Mr Kimi Makwetu, Questions to Deputy President Mr David Mabuza, Oral question and answer session to Ministers and the 16 Days of Activism for no-violence against women and children debate are among items on Parliament's agenda this week.

National Assembly (NA) Members of Parliament will on Tuesday at 2 pm pay tribute to the late Auditor-General, Mr Kimi Makwetu, who passed on earlier this month. The debate on 16 Days of Activism for no-violence against women and children will follow the tribute. On the same day, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), at its Plenary sitting will consider the Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Amendment Bill, the Airports Company Amendment Bill, the Customary Initiation Bill and the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill. The sitting will take place virtually at 2 pm.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ministers from the Social Services Cluster will participate in an oral question and answer session with NA Members of Parliament. This cluster comprises of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Basic Education, Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation, Health and Social Development.

Deputy President Mr David Mabuza will answer questions in the NA on Thursday at 2 pm. Parliament uses a range of instruments to hold the Executive accountable as Section 92(2) of the Constitution stipulates that Cabinet Members are collectively and individually accountable to Parliament for the exercise of powers and performance of their functions. A Joint Programme Committee meeting of both houses, the NA and the NCOP will take place as well on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the NCOP will debate the Division of Revenue Second Amendment Bill also on Thursday at 2 pm. On Friday at 3 pm, the NCOP will host a dialogue on the 16 Days of Activism for no-violence against women and children.

At least 56 meetings of the Committees of the two Houses - The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces - are scheduled for this week as tabulated below.

Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Portfolio Committee on Communications, Briefing by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and the Universal Service Access Agency of South Africa on their responses to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) as well briefing on the revised Annual Performance Plans and Strategic Plans of the DCDT;

Joint Meeting: Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sport, Arts and Culture, Briefing by DBE on preparations for 2021 School-Reopening Readiness; Second Chance Matric Programme; Briefings by the Department of Basic Education on the Education Employment Initiative;

Standing Committee on Finance, Briefing by National Treasury and SARS on tax administration, with focus on two Commission and 1 Committee report into governance at SARS;

Select Committee on Finance, Public hearing on Taxation Law Amendment Bill (TLAB), Taxation Administration Law Amendment Bill (TALAB) and Rates Bills; Consideration of the TLAB, TALAB and Rates bill; Decision on date on consideration of report and voting;

Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology, Briefing by the National Research Foundation (NRF), Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) on Annual Reports 2019/20;

Powers and Privileges Committee, Hearing on the incident of 11 July 2019 at a mini-plenary;

Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Portfolio Committee on Social Development, briefing by the Department of Social Development on its annual report for 2019/2020 financial year; Briefing by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on its annual report for 2019/20 financial year; Briefing by the National Development Agency (NDA) on its annual report for 2019/20 financial year.

Standing Committee on Appropriations, Briefing by the South African Police Service on the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill.

Portfolio Committee on Police, Adoption of Budgetary Review and Recommendations Reports (BRRRs): SAPS, IPID, CSPS and PSIRA.

Standing Committee on Finance, Briefing by the National Treasury and PIC on the Mpati Commission of Inquiry Report

Select Committee on Finance, Consideration and adoption of committee reports on TLAB, TALAB and Rates Bill.

Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, [CLOSED MEETING]

Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology, Briefing by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), National Student Financial Aid (NSFA), Universities South Africa (USAf), Scheme, South African College Principals Organization (SACPO), South African Union of Students (SAUS) and South African Further Education and Training Students Association (SAFETSA) on readiness for 2021 academic year.

Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Briefing by the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on the progress on S139 interventions in North West.

Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communication, Briefing by the Department of Communications and digital Technologies on the availability of funds for the completion of the digital migration project, including an update on its implementation (area coverage and set-top box rollout) as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the project itself.

Select Committee on Transport, Public Service and Administration, Public Works and Infrastructure, Briefing by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure on its Annual Report.

Powers and Privileges Committee, Hearing on the incident of 11 July 2019 at a mini-plenary

Thursday, 26 November 2020

Multiparty Women's Caucus, Briefings by the Departments of Police and Justice and Constitutional Development on: The effective functioning of sexual offences courts and Thutuzela Care Centres; Measures in place (including training of personnel) to ensure victim responsive services and the effective investigation and prosecution of reported GBV cases; Status report on the DNA case backlogs and availability of testing kits at police stations.

Powers and Privileges Committee, Hearing on the incident of 11 July 2019 at a mini-plenary.

Friday, 27 November

Joint Meeting: Standing Committee on Appropriations and Select Committee on Appropriations, Public hearings on the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) and the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill.

Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology, Oversight Enquiry into allegations of maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Select Committee on Health and Social Services, Annual report briefing by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament (JSCFMP), Planning for the JSCFMP's Strategic Plan, Consideration and adoption of the Committee's report on Parliament's performance in the second quarter of 2020/21.

Powers and Privileges Committee, Hearing on the incident of 11 July 2019 at a mini-plenary.

