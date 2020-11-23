South Africa: Investing in HPV Vaccination for Boys and Girls Can Take Us Closer to Eliminating Cervical Cancer

analysis

While Covid-19 has turned the world on its head, it has also provided a moment for us to reconsider investment in the health of our communities. The choice to strengthen capacity across the health system to target cervical cancer prevention and control is both moral and economic.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to reveal long-standing disparities as it pushes global health systems - and economies - to their limits. While more men appear to be succumbing to the disease, Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted women and girls in terms of barriers that have interrupted access to safe, effective healthcare. This is particularly true for those at risk of or who have cervical cancer.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO's) recently adopted Global Strategy towards the Elimination of Cervical Cancer as a Public Health Problem seeks to end cervical cancer within the lifetime of today's youngest girls. With its three pillars for action (prevention through vaccination; screening and treatment of precancerous lesions; and treatment and palliative care for invasive cervical cancer) and clear 2030 targets -- an increase in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to 90%, twice-in-a-lifetime cervical screening to 70%, and treatment of pre-invasive lesions and invasive cancer to 90% -- it provides the...