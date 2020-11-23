South Africa: Let the Good Times Roll - After Super Wednesday, More of the Western Cape Is Up for Grabs

opinion

Results from the Super Wednesday by-elections in the Western Cape indicate that voters are growing tired of the DA and that the party is vulnerable in a number of key areas.

Most Western Cape voters have been searching for a comfortable seat at the table of South African politics since the dawn of democracy in 1994, when they backed the old National Party over the ANC, then led by Nelson Mandela.

For various historic, demographic and trust-related reasons, they have since struggled to align their perceived interests with those of voters in other provinces - and have consistently returned the Democratic Alliance to power for the past dozen or so years.

The problem is that voting for Party A in order to keep out Party B doesn't lead to cleaner or safer streets. It doesn't address overcrowding or the social and environmental conditions that snare young people in drug addiction. Instead of being able to hold local and provincial governments to account for the delivery of better conditions and opportunities in their communities, the majority of Western Cape people have become a supporting cast in an endless arm wrestle between old and tired political parties.

These parties have grown so...