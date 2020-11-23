South Africa: Judge Hlophe Appeals Chief Justice Mogoeng's Ruling With a Hefty Stack of Counter-Accusations

analysis

Judge John Hlophe appealed Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's ruling that he face misconduct charges, maintaining that this is all part of a horrible conspiracy. He has also defied President Cyril Ramaphosa in the matter of Judge Mushtak Parker's suspension.

Taking a page out of Jacob Zuma's Stalingrad legal playbook, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has sought to delay facing three serious charges before a Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

Appealing a 3 July 2020 decision handed down by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Hlophe, in an affidavit dated 3 August 2020, set out a cumulative stack of cards, which he hopes will justify his plea for an appeal.

Chief Justice Mogoeng recommends Hlophe face misconduct tribunal, dismisses claims against Goliath

He accused Mogoeng of being blinded by his Christian faith, of being anti-Muslim, of embarking on an irregular decision-making process in considering Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath's complaint, that the Chief Justice was not authorised to adjudicate the complaint in the first place, that he had conspired with Goliath with regard to an alleged assault by Hlophe of Judge Mushtak Parker, that the Chief Justice was guilty of subversion, and finally, that "others" had attempted to persuade Judge Parker to lodge a...