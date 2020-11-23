South Africa: Judge Hlophe Appeals Chief Justice Mogoeng's Ruling With a Hefty Stack of Counter-Accusations

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Judge John Hlophe appealed Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's ruling that he face misconduct charges, maintaining that this is all part of a horrible conspiracy. He has also defied President Cyril Ramaphosa in the matter of Judge Mushtak Parker's suspension.

Taking a page out of Jacob Zuma's Stalingrad legal playbook, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has sought to delay facing three serious charges before a Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

Appealing a 3 July 2020 decision handed down by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Hlophe, in an affidavit dated 3 August 2020, set out a cumulative stack of cards, which he hopes will justify his plea for an appeal.

Chief Justice Mogoeng recommends Hlophe face misconduct tribunal, dismisses claims against Goliath

He accused Mogoeng of being blinded by his Christian faith, of being anti-Muslim, of embarking on an irregular decision-making process in considering Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath's complaint, that the Chief Justice was not authorised to adjudicate the complaint in the first place, that he had conspired with Goliath with regard to an alleged assault by Hlophe of Judge Mushtak Parker, that the Chief Justice was guilty of subversion, and finally, that "others" had attempted to persuade Judge Parker to lodge a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.