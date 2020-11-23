South Africa: Public Enterprises Spokesperson Sam Mkokeli Resigns

press release

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) must inform the media that Mr Sam Mkokeli, the Spokesperson for the DPE, has resigned on 28 October 2020.

His resignation was duly accepted on 3 November 2020 by Mr Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the Director-General of the DPE. Mr Mkokeli is serving his notice period until 30 November 2020.

The media is advised that all further media enquiries about the DPE must be directed to Mr Richard Mantu - 072 488 1520.

Further clarification on investigations currently undertaken by the DPE will be communicated to the media from tomorrow onwards.

The DPE must emphasize that honest, ethical conduct and personal integrity are crucial requirements for all public servants in the execution of their duties.