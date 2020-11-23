Namibia: NHE, Local Authorities Told to Strengthen Housing Programmes

23 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Henties Bay — Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has urged local authorities and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to continue strengthening housing programmes to expand and reach more beneficiaries, especially low-income earners.

She made the appeal on Friday while handing over 49 houses built by the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) with the financial support of First Rand Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement at Henties Bay.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila noted that many Namibians are still faced with limited access to housing especially low-income groups, as well as a backlog in serviced land .

"Many of our people cannot afford conventional home loan facilities offered by the financial institutions, and free-hold land. Hence government continues to prioritise housing and ensures that the housing provision is inclusive and cost efficient," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila explained that it is against this background that government has provided financial support to boost housing provision efforts of the SDFN.

"To date, government's financial support to the SFDN amounts to N$71.8 million, which has been used to construct 2 625 houses countrywide, while N$17 million went towards the upgrading of the informal settlement. This support will continue and we plan to increase this budgetary support in the coming financial years," she said.

She added that government has also put in place support models such as flexible land tenure to facilitate accessibility to land and decent shelter.

This system, she says, is being rolled out in different towns in the country and will be one of the solutions to alleviate residential land and housing problems in the country.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also called upon the private sector, especially the real estate industry and the banking sector to develop affordable housing models and financing products that meet the needs of low-income groups, especially those who will be given land through the flexible land tenure system. Meanwhile a further 41 houses funded by government will be constructed for low-income earners at Henties Bay.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.