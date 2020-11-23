Namibia: Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Program Commences

23 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The first cohort of the 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) will consist of 28 participants from Windhoek who will receive the training virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the AWE program will deliver additional training courses in Walvis Bay, Ongwediva and Keetmanshoop, while the US Embassy hopes to increase participation to more than 100 Namibian women annually.

United States ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, officially launched the AWE program on 18 November. The program was established in 2019 and provides women with the tools needed to create and grow their own business, raise capital, and effectively network with other successful business owners.

"Women in Namibia have made outstanding achievements in the private sector, starting businesses in fields as diverse as software development, skin products, agriculture, hospitality, and business consulting. These businesses employ people and provide meaningful services that strengthen their communities, regions, and Namibia as a whole. The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs program will empower Namibian women to continue launching and growing successful businesses," said Johnson during the virtual launch.

The program will be facilitated locally by US exchange program alumni Claudine Mouton (SME Compete co-founder), Elzaan de Wee (Theatre Nights co-founder) and David Sebulon (Glowdom Foundation founder).

The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs is a global program run by the US Department of State and currently empowers women entrepreneurs in more than 50 countries. The program was developed to support the White House-led Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, which is designed to support women worldwide in fulfilling their economic potential.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.