Namibia: Erongo Police Urge People to Register Criminal Cases

Walvis Bay — The Namibian police at Walvis Bay in the Erongo region are encouraging residents and other victims of crime to file cases to ensure justice is served and that criminals are taken off the streets.

The appeal comes after four Chinese nationals declined to lodge a case with the police after being robbed of N$55 150 in Swakopmund by three men.

Erongo regional community affairs commander Inspector Ileni Shapumba said on Friday that the four victims are employed by Husab mine outside Swakopmund.

He said the four men were walking along Hidipo Hamutenya Street when three suspects jumped out of a silver Toyota Corolla taxi with registration number N11576S and attacked the victims with pangas and robbed them.

They were chased by police officers and Protech Securities. The driver of the taxi then lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a shack in Mondesa.

As a result the owner of the shack sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment, Shapumba said.

He added that only the driver was arrested while the other two suspects ran away.

Shapumba said N$49 150 and all other stolen items were recovered apart from N$6 000 that is still missing.

"However the victims opted not to open a case although they were advised to do so. Hence we could only file a reckless or negligent driving case against the driver," he said.

He therefore called on anyone that falls victim to crime to lay a charge, although it is the constitutional right of victims to choose not to open a case.

"It is of utmost importance that we encourage them to do so for further crime prevention as well as to maintain law and order," he said.

He also urged the public to improve on their safety, which includes not carrying large amounts of money particularly when it is not safe to do so.

In the meantime the police are requesting any information from the public that could lead to the arrest of the remaining two suspects.