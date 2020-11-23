South Africa: Fourteen Years Later, Former SAPS North West Deputy Commissioner to Face Trial for Apartheid-Style Torture

23 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The coils of justice are tightening for former SAPS North West Deputy Commissioner Major-General Jan Ntebo Mabula, who will finally face charges of extortion, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after a 14-year delay.

Major-General Jan Mabula and his co-accused, Matome Kgorane, Samuel Sanamela Kutumela, Ismael Dawood, Adam Mahlako Moahloli, Mpikwa Meshack Makhubu, Mfana Patrick Makutu and Israel Mdluli, will appear in the South Gauteng High Court on 22 January 2021.

Mabula's attempt to bring an application for a stay of prosecution pending the outcome of representations to the National Director of the NPA was struck off the roll on Friday, 20 November 2020.

Mabula has enjoyed a measure of protection from prosecution for over a decade as a key player in a series of rogue investigations and tainted arrests.

The major-general and his team's targets included the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), its former head Robert McBride and forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan.

Mabula was also part of the politically motivated arrest of KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen and former NPA prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

The matter for which Mabula will now stand trial dates back to a 2006 R14-million robbery of an SAPS store in Benoni....

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

