South Africa: The Road to a National Anti-Corruption Strategy Is Paved With Outmoded Intentions

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

It is futile to attempt to raise billions worth of new investments while trillions in State Capture loot lie unclaimed due to dysfunction in the criminal justice administration and a terrifying lack of political will in Treasury and other departments which should, and could, recover the loot.

Three news items on 19 and 20 November 2020 bear analysis. Although they may seem disparate, they are connected in ways that will determine the future trajectory of constitutional democracy in South Africa. Here's how:

The first item is the announcement that Cabinet has adopted the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which is the fruit of the 14 or more months of labour of a working group comprising carefully selected players in government, civil society and academia.

Six pillars have been devised to support a strategy that cannot possibly be a success. The strategists remain stuck in Zuma-era national democratic revolution-style (NDR) thinking and have paid insufficient regard to the rule of law and binding judicial precedent.

They have also overlooked current thinking in the ANC leadership.

The second news item is the unveiling by Jessie Duarte of the general council of the ANC working papers. Careerism (one could be less polite and say...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.