South Africa: The Road to a National Anti-Corruption Strategy Is Paved With Outmoded Intentions

opinion

It is futile to attempt to raise billions worth of new investments while trillions in State Capture loot lie unclaimed due to dysfunction in the criminal justice administration and a terrifying lack of political will in Treasury and other departments which should, and could, recover the loot.

Three news items on 19 and 20 November 2020 bear analysis. Although they may seem disparate, they are connected in ways that will determine the future trajectory of constitutional democracy in South Africa. Here's how:

The first item is the announcement that Cabinet has adopted the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which is the fruit of the 14 or more months of labour of a working group comprising carefully selected players in government, civil society and academia.

Six pillars have been devised to support a strategy that cannot possibly be a success. The strategists remain stuck in Zuma-era national democratic revolution-style (NDR) thinking and have paid insufficient regard to the rule of law and binding judicial precedent.

They have also overlooked current thinking in the ANC leadership.

The second news item is the unveiling by Jessie Duarte of the general council of the ANC working papers. Careerism (one could be less polite and say...