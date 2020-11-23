Namibia: Thrills and Spills At Eenhana Boxing Bonanza

Local boxing sensation Michael Benhard on Saturday delivered a courageous performance to brush aside an energetic Dominikus Weyulu during the main bout of the "Shakers and Movers" Boxing Bonanza held over the weekend by the MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club. The boxing jamboree was held at the town of Eenhana at the weekend and saw Benhard scoring a unanimous decision win over a stubborn Weyulu after six rounds of thrilling action in the junior welterweight division.

In the main supporting bout, Julius Sheetheni stopped Nelson Hango in the first round of their four-round featherweight fight, while Immanuel Mungandjela was crowned the new welterweight national champion after defeating Edison Hipondoka.

Heavyweight boxer Johannes Nangolo defeated Kleopas Sirongo via a unanimous decision and Abraham Ndaendapo scored a majority decision over David Shinuna, while super bantamweight boxer Flame Nangolo defeated David Johannes by unanimous decision.

Immanuel Jason and Gerson Halweendo's featherweight four rounder ended in a draw, while Joseph Abel defeated Daniel Johannes by a unanimous decision. Thomas Gabriel made a victorious professional debut when he defeated Lamek Fabian through a unanimous decision during their flyweight fight, while Herbert Negumbo and Johannes Shiyaga fought to a draw.

Last year, MTC penned a three-year sponsorship deal worth N$1.3 million with Kilimanjaro Boxing Club and sees the club getting an annual grant of N$400 000 for its various activities.