Namibia: Thrills and Spills At Eenhana Boxing Bonanza

23 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

Local boxing sensation Michael Benhard on Saturday delivered a courageous performance to brush aside an energetic Dominikus Weyulu during the main bout of the "Shakers and Movers" Boxing Bonanza held over the weekend by the MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club. The boxing jamboree was held at the town of Eenhana at the weekend and saw Benhard scoring a unanimous decision win over a stubborn Weyulu after six rounds of thrilling action in the junior welterweight division.

In the main supporting bout, Julius Sheetheni stopped Nelson Hango in the first round of their four-round featherweight fight, while Immanuel Mungandjela was crowned the new welterweight national champion after defeating Edison Hipondoka.

Heavyweight boxer Johannes Nangolo defeated Kleopas Sirongo via a unanimous decision and Abraham Ndaendapo scored a majority decision over David Shinuna, while super bantamweight boxer Flame Nangolo defeated David Johannes by unanimous decision.

Immanuel Jason and Gerson Halweendo's featherweight four rounder ended in a draw, while Joseph Abel defeated Daniel Johannes by a unanimous decision. Thomas Gabriel made a victorious professional debut when he defeated Lamek Fabian through a unanimous decision during their flyweight fight, while Herbert Negumbo and Johannes Shiyaga fought to a draw.

Last year, MTC penned a three-year sponsorship deal worth N$1.3 million with Kilimanjaro Boxing Club and sees the club getting an annual grant of N$400 000 for its various activities.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.