Namibia: Swapo Admits Inadequate Service Delivery

Otjiwarongo — The Swapo party leadership in the Otjiwarongo municipality and regional council have bluntly admitted that they have realised that the frustrations and issues affecting the people are mostly based on inadequate service delivery.

The Otjozondjupa region has seven constituencies, with Otjiwarongp being the biggest in terms of population and Tsumkwe the smallest.

Currently of the seven constituencies, only Okakarara and Oatako are in the hands of the opposition.

Speaking at a star political rally in Otjiwarongo that was addressed by President Hage Geingob on Saturday, Otjiwarongo regional councillor Marlayn Mbakera, who was sworn in in March 2020, admitted at the large gathering that residents are not happy with the level of service delivery in the region.

She currently stands as Swapo candidate for the same position.

"We told them 'We heard you'. We intend to improve overall service delivery in the regional council and local authorities," she said making reference to the message of President Hage Geungob.

To Swapo's dimay, she noted, they have taken note of the fast deteriorating labour relations in the constituency.

According to her, employer and employee relations are sour, ordinary Namibians are treated harshly and against all principles of the Labour Act No. 11 of 2007 in terms of basic pay, conducive working environment and human dignity.

She said employees are enduring this harsh and poor working relationship due to fear of victimisation and fear of losing their jobs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our farm workers, our people in the security industry and charcoal industry are suffering the most, not excluding some workers in the mining industry. Once again we have ensured them that 'we heard them'. We will walk closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that our people are treated with the dignity they deserve," Mbakera promised.

On gender-based violence, she said they intend to put specific programmes in place on the regional level to fight gender-based violence and violence against children. No Namibian woman and Namibian child should live in fear. Namibian woman and Namibian child 'we have heard you'," she maintained.

She said as a team, they commit to implement the Swapo party manifesto, the Harambee Prosperity Plan and all plans that the government has put together to improve the lives of ordinary Namibians.

"Let us defend Swapo party from the abuse of the naysayers, let us fight to defend the peace and the stability we are enjoying as a country. Fighting for what is right is worth it, fighting for the Swapo party is worth it," she stated.

- anakale@nepc.com.na