Namibia: All Systems Go for Special Voting

The casting of special votes by members of Namibia's uniformed forces and election officials started on Monday, ahead of the country's regional and local authority elections on Wednesday.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia's regional coordinator in Oshana, Ephraim Iiyambo, said that so far a number of people have turned up to cast their votes.

"We have not experienced any hiccups so far and no irregularities have been reported yet at any of the polling stations," Iiyambo said. "The process is fast and we are expecting a number of people to cast their votes by the end of the day," he said.

In the Oshana region, there are about 10 polling stations for special voting.

All polling stations opened at 10h00 and are closing at 19h00.

The special voting is for all uniformed officers and people who are designated to work at polling stations during the day of the elections.