Namibia: All Systems Go for Special Voting

23 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The casting of special votes by members of Namibia's uniformed forces and election officials started on Monday, ahead of the country's regional and local authority elections on Wednesday.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia's regional coordinator in Oshana, Ephraim Iiyambo, said that so far a number of people have turned up to cast their votes.

"We have not experienced any hiccups so far and no irregularities have been reported yet at any of the polling stations," Iiyambo said. "The process is fast and we are expecting a number of people to cast their votes by the end of the day," he said.

In the Oshana region, there are about 10 polling stations for special voting.

All polling stations opened at 10h00 and are closing at 19h00.

The special voting is for all uniformed officers and people who are designated to work at polling stations during the day of the elections.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.