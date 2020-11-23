South Africa: Why South Africa Should Adopt Democratic Socialism ... and Why It Probably Won't

analysis

The ruling political and economic elites in South Africa appear to be either oblivious to or unconcerned about the prospects of the country falling off a fiscal cliff in the next four to five years. One way to avoid this would be to move urgently towards a system of democratic socialism - but that would run counter to the tenets of the ANC's outdated National Democratic Revolution.

It was supposed to be very different. The post-apartheid period was supposed to be a time when the "rainbow nation" would forge a new path of national unity, where the horrid poverty, inequality and deprivation of the country's ugly history would be reversed - and we would all become citizens, united under a common South African identity.

Fast-forward 25 years and the rainbow has faded, inequality has worsened, poverty and unemployment have become endemic and intractable; and national identities divide us rather than unite us. As the country fell afoul of counter-revolutionary State Capture, some political leaders opportunistically blame the country's economic, social and political crises on the negotiated settlement that birthed the new nation.

On the one hand, Nelson Mandela and the anti-apartheid negotiators are derided for giving up too much to...