South Africa: Junked - Fitch and Moody's Downgrade South Africa's Credit Ratings Further

analysis

In a move that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni described as 'painful', rating agencies Fitch and Moody's pushed South Africa's credit rating deeper into the scrap heap of junk with downgrades announced late on Friday. Borrowing costs will rise, leaving less money for schools and clinics, and other services.

The moves were also unexpected: most economists certainly did not anticipate that Moody's would pull the trigger again. But it did and so did Fitch, delivering a double-barrel shotgun blast into South Africa's widening fiscal hole.

The cut by Moody's takes South Africa two notches below investment grade status, while Fitch's brings it three levels below. Both also maintained negative outlooks, which means the next move would also likely be down. S&P also rendered judgement on Friday, maintaining its "junk" rating with a stable outlook.

"So a night of high drama for South Africa, with Fitch and Moody's both unexpectedly downgrading South Africa and assigning a negative outlook, still, to their ratings - even after their respective downgrades," Razia Khan, chief Africa economist at Standard Chartered Bank, wrote in a note on the downgrades.

Tito Mboweni said the move was "painful". It certainly makes his job tougher and signals a lack of...